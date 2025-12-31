Local Assistant Helps Seniors Stay Independent

Kathy Bass, owner of Helping Hands Assistant LLC, is a personal assistant dedicated to helping individuals and businesses stay organized, efficient and stress-free. With years of experience in supporting private clients and companies of all sizes, she has built a reputation as the ‘go-to gal’ for making life run a little smoother.

Her specialty is supporting seniors, providing the extra set of hands they need to maintain independence and peace of mind. Whether it’s accompanying clients to appointments, running errands, organizing their homes or assisting with day-to-day tasks that have become challenging, she offers dependable, personalized help with a warm, patient approach.

For more information or to schedule assistance, please contact Bass at 863-409-9890 or kathy75cole05@verizon.net.

Tropical Smoothie Opens Location On Highway 60

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant that is best known for made-to-order smoothies — ranging from fruity and refreshing to protein-packed or indulgent blends. It also serves a full food menu, including wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, salads and bowls, and provides catering options. The newest local Tropical Smoothie Cafe recently opened on State Road 60, across from Valrico Commons and in front of LA Fitness.

The grand opening was in October. It is located at 2018 E. S.R. 60 in Valrico. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 813-430-0690 or visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

Freedom Plaza’s Management Company Stays As J.D. Power’s Most Awarded Senior Living Provider

J.D. Power announced the results of its 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, and Freedom Plaza’s management company, LCS, has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as No. 1 in resident satisfaction among independent senior living communities.

The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study recognized LCS for excellence in independent living, which also included achieving No. 1 in all six factors of resident satisfaction: dining, community building/grounds, resident apartment/living unit, price paid for services received, community staff, and resident activities. The consecutive awards make LCS the most awarded independent senior living company in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study.





Cooley Law School Holds Fall Honors Convocation

In November, Cooley Law School’s Tampa Bay campus recognized students in the Michaelmas Term for their achievements during an honors convocation.

Katelyn Hearn, Darrin Robinson and Tory Sanders were each presented with the Leadership Achievement Award, which acknowledges those students who have consistently, comprehensively and effectively provided leadership in a variety of capacities. The award is intended to be the culmination of the recipient’s participation in leadership activities at Cooley.

New Location for Party Planet

Party Planet is a locally owned party and balloon decor store that’s been creating unforgettable celebrations in the area for over 10 years. Party Planet opened in October 2015 and has moved to a new location. It offers custom printing, custom balloon bouquets, arches and installations, along with a wide selection of themed party supplies, backdrops and rentals. Whether you’re planning a birthday, wedding or corporate event, owners Patrick and Christine Broadnax and their team will help you design the perfect setup with professional-quality balloons and personalized service.

Party Planet is located at 939 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. It hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 813-324-7325 or visit its social media pages at www.facebook.com/partyplanetbrandon and www.instagram.com/partyplanetbrandon.