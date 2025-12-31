Congressman Vern Buchanan announced the recipients of the 16th Congressional District Fire and Rescue and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Awards. Buchanan established the awards to give special recognition to fire and rescue and EMS personnel who have provided distinguished service to his constituents in 2025.

“As first responders, fire departments and EMS teams are summoned on short notice to serve their communities,” said Buchanan. “Oftentimes, they arrive at scenes of great adversity and trauma, to which they reliably bring strength and composure. I believe these awards are a fitting tribute to our first responders and a reminder of the important role they play in our communities.”

This year’s award recipients were selected by an independent committee comprised of a cross section of current and retired fire and rescue personnel living in the district.

Buchanan presented awards to the following Hillsborough County fire and rescue and EMS personnel:

Dedication and Professionalism Award: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue: Company Fire Captain Ralph Mascaro Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue: Company Fire Captain Ralph Mascaro Sun City Center Emergency Squad. Preservation of Life Award: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue: Firefighter/Paramedic Jacob Campbell, Fire Captain Clifford Davis, Firefighter/Paramedic Anna Inman, and Firefighter Maurice Swan.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue: Firefighter/Paramedic Jacob Campbell, Fire Captain Clifford Davis, Firefighter/Paramedic Anna Inman, and Firefighter Maurice Swan. Unit Citation: Tampa General Hospital Aeromed: Pilot Stu O’Shannon, Flight Nurse Alisha Burnett, Flight Paramedic Chuck Nelson, Flight Paramedic Orientee Luis Vazquez, Pilot Mark Boudreau, Flight Nurse Rob Freas, and Flight Paramedic Kelly Curren.

Tampa General Hospital Aeromed: Pilot Stu O’Shannon, Flight Nurse Alisha Burnett, Flight Paramedic Chuck Nelson, Flight Paramedic Orientee Luis Vazquez, Pilot Mark Boudreau, Flight Nurse Rob Freas, and Flight Paramedic Kelly Curren. Career Service Award: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue: Battalion Chief Jeff Martin.

In total, 125 area first responders and four civilians were recognized for distinguished service. Visit https://buchanan.house.gov/.