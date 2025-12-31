Andrea Romine, a 19-year-old real estate professional with Keller Williams, is proud to announce the launch of her real estate career in the local market after relocating from Ohio to Florida. New to the area but driven by ambition and a strong support system, Romine is building her business around two core missions: serving as a trusted Ohio-to-Florida relocation connector and inspiring young people to start their real estate careers early — without the need for a traditional four-year degree.

A Dedicated Ohio-to-Florida Relocation Connector

Having personally made the move from Ohio to Florida, Romine understands the emotions, logistics and timing that come with relocating. She is positioning herself as a go-to Ohio-to-Florida moving agent, helping clients seamlessly sell their homes in Ohio and purchase their next home in Florida — or make the move in reverse.

Romine has built strong relationships with a network of trusted referral associates throughout Ohio, allowing her clients to feel confident in knowing their transaction is handled by experienced professionals on both ends. By acting as the central point of contact, she simplifies the process, reduces stress and ensures continuity from start to finish.

“Relocating doesn’t have to feel overwhelming,” said Romine. “My goal is to be the connector — someone who understands both markets and can guide clients through every step, whether they’re heading to Florida or moving back home to Ohio.”

Starting Early: A Message to Future Real Estate Professionals

Romine’s second focus is encouraging high school students and young adults who are interested in real estate to start now. She is passionate about showing that a successful career in real estate does not require a college or trade school degree — only discipline, strong work ethic and clear goals.

“Real estate is one of the few careers where you can get licensed right after high school and immediately start building your future,” Romine said. “If you have big goals later in life, you might as well start now.”

Through Keller Williams, Romine has access to industry-leading training, coaching and mentorship, including classroom-style learning and team-based support. She credits Keller Williams for providing the education and guidance that allows new agents — especially young professionals — to grow with confidence and professionalism.

Romaine is with The Ans Group- Keller Williams Suburban Tampa located at 2350 E. State Rd 60. Valrico. Visit https://theansgroup.kw.com/ or call 740-974-8837.