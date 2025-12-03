Now is the time to make plans to get a healthy start to 2026! Sign up to run or walk Bloomingdale High School’s ninth annual Running of the Bulls 5K on January 17, 2026; you will not only start the year off well, but you will also support the school and students.

The Running of the Bulls benefits Bloomingdale High School’s band and guard programs and provides two scholarships to Bloomingdale High School seniors.

The outpouring of support from the community, corporate sponsors, alumni, students and school staff is tremendous. Title sponsors for the 2026 event are Acropolis Greek Taverna, Riverview; The Jeep Depot; and Reed & Reed.

Bloomingdale High School counselor Amanda Raschke participates yearly and said the event is more than just a race. It is an unwavering community coming together to support the school and band program.

“The atmosphere is electric, filled with cheering students, our talented drumline and fellow runners who make the entire event exciting. I love that there are several opportunities to see my coworkers, students and friends along the course, where we can high-five, encourage or razz each other along the way,” Raschke said.

Band director Jordan Fraze runs the race and is grateful for the direct impact the 5K has on the program. The profit from the 2026 race will be used to replace brass instruments (mellophones and baritones), which can cost between $2,000-$3,000 per instrument.

“I run the 5K because I love the sense of community it brings. It’s amazing to run alongside everyone and join those who support the band program at Bloomingdale High School,” Fraze said.

Participants can run or walk a 5K or half-mile distance. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., finishes on the track and utilizes the sidewalks, road and parking lots on Bloomingdale’s campus. The half-mile is two loops around the track. Bloomingdale’s drumline performs. All finishers receive medals. The race is timed by Bay City Timing, and the winners of each age group receive placement medals.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/runningofthebulls5kfl. For more information, email bloomingdalebulls5k@gmail.com.