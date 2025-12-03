The Winter Jam Tour, founded and produced by NewSong and promoted in partnership with TPR., returns to Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena on January 10, 2026, with an all-star lineup and a renewed mission to unite fans through powerful music. Known as Christian music’s largest annual tour, Winter Jam 2026 will feature performances by Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Hulvey, Disciple, Emerson Day and NewSong, along with speaker Zane Black.

Fans can arrive early for the Pre-Jam Party, featuring Jeremy Rosado, Heath Brothers and Cliff Preston.

“We are in a moment in our country, … one of revival and awakening that is being sparked by young people. Each night of Winter Jam is an opportunity to experience how God is continuing to move and use this generation,” shared Tomlin. “Let’s come together as the people of God, singing the praises of God, in the presence of God.”

Known for its ‘no ticket required’ approach, Winter Jam continues its long-standing tradition of affordability and accessibility, with admission being only a $15 donation at the door. Fans can also join Jam Nation for free and get early admission, exclusive merchandise and opportunities to connect directly with artists during select Q&A sessions.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Winter Jam has grown into one of the most influential tours in Christian music, consistently ranking among Pollstar’s Top 100 Tours and drawing hundreds of thousands of fans each year. The tour’s unique model — no tickets, one affordable donation — reflects its heart for accessibility and ministry.

Fans can find full tour information, city-specific details and Jam Nation registration at https://jamtour.com/.

Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.benchmarkintlarena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

About Winter Jam

