Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will once again transform into a slice of New Orleans as its popular Mardi Gras celebration returns in 2026, running on select dates from January 24 through March 1, 2026.

Included with regular park admission, the seasonal event invites guests to let the good times roll with Cajun-inspired cuisine, festive parades, live music and family-friendly entertainment woven throughout the park. The celebration is part of Busch Gardens’ broader 2026 lineup of special events, offering visitors another reason to plan a winter or early spring visit.

Food takes center stage during Mardi Gras, with themed culinary offerings inspired by the flavors of the French Quarter. Guests can enjoy classic favorites such as Po’ Boys, Étouffée and King Cake Beignets, along with specialty cocktails crafted exclusively for the event. Food and beverage sampler lanyards are typically available for purchase, allowing visitors to sample multiple dishes and drinks throughout the day.

Entertainment adds to the festive atmosphere, featuring Mardi Gras-style parades with colorful floats, lively characters and strings of beads tossed to cheering crowds. Live bands and musicians perform throughout the event dates, bringing authentic sounds that capture the spirit of the celebration.

Families visiting during the early weeks of the festival can also take advantage of Kids’ Weekends, scheduled from January 24 through February 8. These weekends include additional family-focused activities and appearances by popular Sesame Street characters, making the event accessible and engaging for guests of all ages.

Busch Gardens encourages visitors to check the park’s official website as the event approaches to confirm specific dates, hours and entertainment schedules, as offerings may vary by day.

Beyond Mardi Gras, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to stand out as one of Florida’s premier theme parks, combining world-class thrill rides, award-winning roller coasters and one of North America’s largest zoos, home to more than 200 animal species. From adrenaline-pumping attractions like Iron Gwazi and Cheetah Hunt to immersive animal encounters and seasonal favorites such as Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town, the park offers something new with every visit.

With food, music and celebration included with admission, Mardi Gras 2026 promises to be a highlight of the season at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.