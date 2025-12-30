Voodoo Brewing Co. is hosting a music bingo night fundraiser for a good cause: to help ECHO support the community.

On February 10, 2026, the Valrico brewery will open its doors to customers, bingo fans and generous community members to help drum up support for the Emergency Care Help Organization, or ECHO.

ECHO, which was founded in 1987, helps neighbors going through food insecurity or those who need clothing or are looking for a new job. The organization is planning to open its third resource center in Thonotosassa at the end of 2026 or early 2027. Kayla Vincent is the marketing coordinator with ECHO. She said the goal is to raise as much money as possible and get support from the community for the non profit’s programs.

“[The money raised] will be distributed between our food, clothing and job coaches for our back to work program,” Vincent said. “So it’ll get distributed a little bit everywhere.”

ECHO’s food pantry and clothing rooms service the Brandon and Riverview areas. People who are in a crisis situation can get temporary help from the locations. The one-on-one job coaching is another opportunity for the community to access local resources, including assessing skills, resume help and learning interview skills.

All of ECHO’s services are offered to members of the community who are in need for free and the group aims to reach people across Eastern Hillsborough County.

This is the organization’s second time hosting a music bingo fundraiser at Voodoo Brewing Co. They had their first music bingo event in November 2025 and hope to host the fundraiser twice a year.

“We have a lot of need in our community and we need to rile the troops and help our neighbors in this time of need,” Vincent said.

Music bingo will span across genres and decades and include some live tunes. Tickets can be bought in advance. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for music bingo and the first game will start at 7 p.m.

Voodoo Brewing Co. is located off Highway 60 in Valrico. For more information about ECHO or its music bingo fundraiser, call 813-856-7232.