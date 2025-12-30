The Florida Strawberry Festival is turning up the volume for its 91st year, unveiling a star-studded entertainment lineup that reflects the event’s 2026 theme, ‘Still Growing.’ From country legends and rock icons to chart-topping Christian artists and R&B superstars, BerryFest26 promises one of the most dynamic musical offerings in festival history.

Headlining the Wish Farms Soundstage are major crowd favorites including Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Riley Green, The Offspring, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and the powerhouse R&B collaboration Legends of Love featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard. These popular acts highlight how the festival continues to grow in scale, reach and entertainment appeal while staying rooted in its deep agricultural and community traditions.

The theme ‘Still Growing’ reflects the festival’s ongoing evolution — from record-setting attendance and expanding attractions to continued celebration of Plant City’s iconic strawberry industry. That growth is evident in both the diversity and caliber of this year’s performers, offering something for every generation of festivalgoers.

“As we unveil our headline entertainment for BerryFest26, I am beyond excited to say this year’s theme perfectly captures the energy and anticipation surrounding our incredible lineup,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “With such amazing performances in store, this year’s festival is sure to be one for the books. We’ve worked hard to create an event that celebrates not just our community’s love for strawberries, but also our shared passion for music, fun and tradition. Get ready- ‘The Stage Is Set!,’ and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Among the most anticipated performances is Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, who will deliver the festival’s closing-night concert on March 8, 2026. Known for timeless hits including “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” “Bad Reputation,” and “Crimson and Clover,” Jett will cap off BerryFest26 with a high-energy finale.

Another standout is Legends of Love, bringing together the smooth vocals and chart-topping careers of Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard for a soulful R&B showcase that adds fresh range and star power to the lineup.

“Announcing both Legends of Love and Joan Jett is truly special for us,” said Robinson. “These artists bring two distinct musical experiences, yet both deliver the kind of talent and excitement our guests love. Legends of Love adds a soulful new dimension to the lineup, and Joan Jett closing out the festival ensures an unforgettable finale. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to BerryFest26.”

Advance tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment are available online, through the festival’s mobile app, by phone at 813-754-1996 or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Tickets can also be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

The 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival will take place February 26 through March 8 in Plant City. The 11-day community celebration draws more than 600,000 visitors annually, featuring headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, commercial exhibits and its famous strawberry shortcake — a tradition more than nine decades strong and, true to its theme, still growing.