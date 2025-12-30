By Olivia Clark

FishHawk Spartans continues to grow as a youth sports organization serving boys in FishHawk, Lithia and surrounding communities through tackle football, ‘300 Boyz’ 7v7 football and a track and field club. The program is based at the FishHawk Sports Complex and draws athletes from across Central Florida, according to Danielle Plumstead, operations manager.

Plumstead said 290 athletes registered for Sunday tryouts, reflecting continued interest in the program and its development-focused approach. FishHawk Spartans was founded by Christian Beiter, who started the organization to create opportunities for local youth. Program leaders also work to ensure a family’s financial situation does not prevent a child from participating, and the organization continues seeking community sponsors to support athletes.

For football and 7v7, FishHawk Spartans primarily serves boys in age divisions from 8U through 18U. The 300 Boyz 7v7 program is a competitive option with tryouts and tournament play, with an estimated 140-150 athletes participating. Practices are held at the FishHawk Sports Complex on Monday and Wednesday, beginning on January 5, 2026.

FishHawk Spartans’ track and field club, coached by Phil Wallace, provides training and competition for athletes, including younger participants. Plumstead said the track program had 35 athletes in 2025 and is expected to double that this season. Conditioning begins in November 2026 and is offered at no cost for athletes who want to try it before the official season begins in January. The first meet is scheduled for March 2026. Wallace also offers a $100 conditioning option for athletes who want training support for other sports without competing in meets.

The organization has also celebrated on-field success. During the tackle season, five teams reached the playoffs, four advanced to Super Bowls and two won championships. In track, six athletes qualified for the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas, with two finishing in the top eight to earn All-American honors.

For additional information about FishHawk Spartans programs, contact Plumstead by email at 08dmmoss@gmail.com, visit www.fishhawkspartans.com or follow FishHawk Spartans on Facebook and Instagram.