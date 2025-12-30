By Logan Walz

Early Explorers Preschool in Valrico is entering a new phase of growth and enhancement under its new ownership. The school is focused on strengthening its classroom quality and creating an improved educational experience for both students and families.

Early Explorers offers full-time care and early learning programs for children ages 6 weeks through 5 years, including infants, toddlers, preschool and VPK. The preschool provides free VPK and accepts School Readiness, expanding access for local families. In addition to early childhood programs, the school offers before and after-school care, as well as break camps for school-age children. Its before and after-school program currently serves Valrico, Buckhorn and Brooker elementary schools.

Located in a quiet and safe residential neighborhood at 1520 Brentwood Hills Blvd. in Valrico, Early Explorers provides a comfortable and welcoming setting for young learners. The preschool’s staff is composed of experienced teachers and caregivers who have spent many years supporting early childhood development. Early Explorers is also enrolled in the Child Care Food Program and the Hillsborough Infant & Toddler Initiative, reflecting its commitment to high-quality nutrition and developmental support.

Under its new ownership, the school’s primary goal is to elevate its quality across every area of operation. This includes enhanced classroom environments, strengthened instructional practices and an increased focus on family engagement and student success. The preschool aims to continue building a positive and consistent learning atmosphere where children can grow academically, socially and emotionally.

Early Explorers is currently accepting new students. Families are welcome to schedule a tour to learn more about the programs, meet the staff and see the classrooms firsthand.

For more information or to set up an appointment, call 813-684-1622.