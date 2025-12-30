As February brings the spirit of Scouting Anniversary Month, the Lithia community celebrates a milestone in local youth development. Cub Scout Pack 637, serving families in the FishHawk and Lithia area since 1995, marks its 30th year of inspiring young minds through leadership, outdoor adventure and community service. For three decades, the pack has helped shape confident, capable and compassionate youth.

Scouting Anniversary Month commemorates the founding of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) on February 8, 1910. Packs and troops nationwide reflect on the organization’s mission to prepare young people for life, with observances such as Scout Sunday, Scout Sabbath and Scout Jumu’ah honoring faith traditions that strengthen Scouting’s moral foundation.

Since 2004, Pack 637 has offered Cub Scouting programs for boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade, teaching essential life skills, encouraging outdoor exploration and fostering leadership.

“We in Pack 637 strive to develop the next generation of leaders through our fun and engaging program where we instill the values found in the Scout Oath and Scout Law,” said Alex Perschall, Cubmaster of Pack 637. “We do this through a robust outdoor program, service to the community and skill development, like first aid and knot tying. We welcome all elementary-aged children and their families to join us in finding their next adventure.”

The pack’s activities are grounded in the Scout Oath and Law, emphasizing duty to God and country, helping others and striving to remain physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.

“Our goal as Scout leaders and parents is to create lifelong memories, values and experiences that ripple beyond our pack to strengthen the entire community,” said Kurt Gardner, pack committee chair. “By focusing on delivering the best program for the most Scouts, we make the most of every parent’s limited time to turn those opportunities into lasting impact.”

Over the years, Pack 637 Scouts have contributed countless hours to community service, including food drives, veteran memorial ceremonies, environmental cleanups and park beautification projects.

“Scouting is about service before self,” Perschall explained. “When our Scouts put others first — whether by helping a neighbor, cleaning a trail or simply being kind — they learn that real leadership begins with giving back.”

“For our family, Scouting has been transformative,” said parent Rayan Elajouz.

To learn more about joining Cub Scout Pack 637, visit www.facebook.com/fhpack637.