The extended-body Lexus RX-L may have been consigned to the dustbin of history, but its replacement, TX, has been making waves since its debut last year. Larger and bigger in all respects than its predecessor, our TX 500h F Sport version was packed with all the luxury and tech accoutrements expected of a high-end SUV from the upmarket division of the Japanese carmaker.

Under the hood of the massive TX hybrid with its unique DIRECT4 all-wheel drive (which provides immediate electric control for all four wheels) sits a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engine blasting off 366 horsepower and 406 pounds-feet of torque. Two electric motors in front and rear along with a 1.4-kWh capacity nickel-metal hydride battery enable substantial fuel savings. Getting power to the ground is a slick-shifting, six-speed auto gearbox. An independent MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension soaks obstacles with proficiency, sure-footedness and confidence. The electric power steering is precise and linear, conveying exactly what the Lexus is doing at all times. Behind the wheels hide large brake disc rotors, 15.7 inches at the front and 13.3 inches at the rear. Apart from normal, there are eco, sport and custom modes. Looking to haul a sailboat or some other cargo? No worries, you can tow up to 5,000 pounds. And it is suitably quick, sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds and tops out at 112 mph.

A colossal Lexus unified spindle grille links up with reverse L-shaped bi-LED headlamps and the edge of the hood to portray a robust appearance. The 149-cubic-foot passenger capacity cabin is cozy with plenty of head and leg room space for five adults. In front of the driver sits a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, while infotainment controls can be managed via a 14-inch touch screen display positioned above the dashboard. The driver and front passenger are coddled by supportive 10-way power heated/cooled seats. The same features are shared by the second-row captain’s chairs, while the third-row seat folds flat via lever in the cargo hold. Square cup holders throughout the cabin carry a distinct look. Also standard are a power liftgate and panoramic moonroof, tri-zone auto AC, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and aluminum pedals/scuff plates.

Included are dual front airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes, stability and traction controls, a panoramic view monitor, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts, smart-stop technology, front/rear parking assists, daytime running lights and a tire pressure monitoring system. Also at no extra cost is the Lexus Safety Sense 3.0, a pre-collision system to detect pedestrians; lane departure alert with steer assist; smart beam headlamps; and dynamic cruise control.

As you become more familiar with the boxy body of the TX, you realize that this superb blend of power and sophistication is a fitting substitute for the now-forgotten RX-L. You would be smart to check it out if you are looking to buy an extravagant SUV packed with tech-laden traits.