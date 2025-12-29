By McKenzie Brown

The Confidence & Leadership Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Lithia that is dedicated to empowering young people through self-confidence and leadership programs, hosted its first annual Shine Bright Gala at River Hills Country Club in November. Nearly 100 guests attended, and the evening exceeded fundraising expectations, ensuring more programs for local youth in the coming year.

Founded under the Girls & Boys With Confidence umbrella, the foundation offers free confidence-building workshops, scholarships and leadership programs to students in Title I schools and underserved communities.

“Our goal has always been to make confidence and leadership training accessible to every child — no matter their circumstances,” said Nancy Lemon, founder of the Confidence & Leadership Foundation.

Susan Giffin, president of the foundation, added, “Seeing our community show up and give so generously was incredibly moving. It proves that people believe in investing in the next generation of leaders.”

The gala featured dinner, music, live auctions and meaningful conversations between guests, board members and young participants whose lives have been touched by the foundation’s programs. The event’s success will directly support expanding free programming in local schools, helping even more children discover their potential.

Plans are already underway for next year’s Shine Bright Gala, promising an even larger and more inspiring evening. Meanwhile, the foundation’s next community event, ‘Ladies Giving Back,’ is scheduled for April 23, 2026, at their camp location (10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia), inviting local women to connect, give back and celebrate community. Registration details are available on their website.

At its heart, the Confidence & Leadership Foundation is on a simple mission: to help every young person build self-confidence, cultivate positive character and uncover their leadership potential.

For more information, to volunteer or to support the Foundation’s programs, visit www.girlswithconfidence.com/confidence_leadership_foundation.