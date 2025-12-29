ZooTampa at Lowry Park is a little fuzzier now as two rescued red foxes settle into their new forever home at the zoo.

The foxes, named Sadie and Seth, were among over 250 animals saved from deplorable conditions at the Grand River Fur Exchange in Ashtabula County, Ohio, earlier in 2025. The Humane Society of the United States led the rescue operation after the facility’s owner passed away, leaving the animals in dire circumstances.

Upon arrival in November, Sadie and Seth underwent comprehensive health evaluations and a quarantine period under the supervision of the zoo’s Animal Health and Animal Care teams. The zoo’s Florida team spent time daily with the duo, establishing a relationship with both. Seth, the male, exhibits a classic reddish coat, while Sadie, the female, has a pearl-colored coat, giving her a striking black appearance.





The playful pair have since been introduced to their new habitat in the Florida Wilds area of the zoo, adjacent to the Roaring Springs ride. They have been observed actively exploring their surroundings and engaging playfully with each other.

“Both Sadie and Seth are healthy and adjusting well to their new environment,” said Chris Massaro, senior vice president and chief zoological officer at ZooTampa. “We are committed to providing a safe and enriching home for these animals, especially after the traumatic experiences they endured.”





Red foxes are known for their acute hearing, capable of detecting high-frequency sounds even underground, which aids in hunting small prey, such as rabbits and rodents. They employ a hunting technique that involves crouching low to blend with their surroundings before leaping to capture their target.

ZooTampa is located at 1101 W. Sligh Ave. in Tampa. For additional information, events, tickets to the zoo and more, visit its website at https://zootampa.org/. Call ZooTampa at 813-935-8552.