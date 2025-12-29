By McKenzie Brown

Hustle Hard Running Co was created based on a simple belief: When athletes are coached the right way, they are capable of doing more than they could ever imagine. For Sarah Sexton, founder and head coach, she believes, “Coaching is what God called me to do. I love helping athletes realize they’re capable of more than they think, especially through running, which has a way of building confidence quickly when it’s taught well.”

Running plays a central role in that mission. When taught accurately, it builds confidence quickly, offering athletes clear proof of growth through strength, speed and consistency. Hustle Hard Running Co was designed to meet athletes exactly where they are, whether they’re brand-new to running or ready to compete. The goal has always been to create a youth-centered environment with multiple entry points: beginner run clubs, competitive track teams, small-group speed training and individualized coaching.

With 19 years of experience in coaching youth and high school athletes, Sexton brings a broad background in track and field, cross country, multisport speed development and youth soccer. Her coaching philosophy is grounded in long-term athlete development, healthy movement patterns and age-appropriate training that prioritizes both performance and well-being. Supported by certifications through USATF, RRCA, NFHS, CPR/AED and yoga, her approach blends science, experience and care. She loves what she does and does it with passion.

Sexton said, “I started Hustle Hard Running Co to create a youth-centered running environment where athletes could find the right entry point for them, whether that’s a beginner run club, a competitive track team, small-group speed training or individualized coaching. Our track program begins in January, and watching athletes discover their strengths, commit to the process and grow into confident runners and competitors is what makes me stay.”

What sets Hustle Hard Running Co apart is its commitment to proven systems. Training is intentional and purposeful, focused on helping athletes become stronger, faster and more confident — without shortcuts, gimmicks or unnecessary hype. Every program emphasizes sound mechanics, smart progression and consistency over time.

Athletes train through three core formats. Private one-on-one coaching offers fully customized sessions for targeted development. Small-group speed and agility training combines individualized feedback with a motivating, competitive atmosphere. The track and field program, which begins each January, provides both competitive and beginner pathways, allowing athletes to grow into confident runners and teammates at their own pace.

For Sexton, the most rewarding part isn’t just improved times or personal records — it’s watching athletes discover their strengths, commit to the process and carry newfound confidence beyond the track. That growth is the heartbeat of Hustle Hard Running Co.

For more information, contact the Sexton at 744-571-0093 or email hustlehardrunningco@gmail.com.