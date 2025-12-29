By Logan Walz

The Hillsborough County Pet Resources Foundation, an open-admission shelter, continues its mission to care for animals in need through adoption services, volunteer programs and community support initiatives. Board secretary Chelsea Waldeck, CVA, explained, “As an open-admission shelter, we take in every animal that needs help, no matter the breed, age or condition. Our goal is always to give each pet the best chance at a safe and healthy life.”

The foundation requires adopters to be at least 18 years old and present identification. Upon entering the shelter, visitors speak with customer service staff before touring the kennels. Those interested in a specific dog or cat bring the animal’s kennel card to staff, who then provide information and arrange a meet and greet. Animals already spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped are considered ready to go and may be adopted the same day. Pets still awaiting procedures may be preadopted and picked up once their medical care is complete. Stray animals have a required hold period that varies based on whether they arrived with identification.

The Hillsborough Pet Resources Foundation offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities for individuals 16 years or older. Volunteers assist with dog and cat care, customer service, laundry, dishes and the veterinary services department. The shelter’s foster program provides additional support options, including daytime outings, weekend sleepovers and longer-term fostering for pets experiencing kennel stress or medical issues. Applications and training are available online.

During the holiday season, donations of blankets help keep animals warm during colder nights, while soft treats, catnip, harnesses, leashes and toys are always useful. Food donations support the shelter’s pet food pantry, which assists owners experiencing financial hardship and helps keep pets in their homes. In preparation for kitten season, the shelter collects kitten formula, warming discs, playpens and mother and kitten food.

As an open-admission shelter, the Hillsborough Pet Resources Foundation faces ongoing challenges related to space and capacity. Despite this, it maintains a 94 percent live outcome rate and does not euthanize for space. The shelter’s veterinary team provides on-site care, and rescue partners assist with cases needing specialized support. Enrichment programs, playgroups and individualized care plans help animals experiencing stress or behavioral concerns.

One memorable adoption involved Max, a dogo Argentino who struggled medically and behaviorally but ultimately found a successful placement after months of care. Stories like Max’s reflect the foundation’s dedication to every animal in need.

For more information, visit https://hcprfoundation.org/ or call 813-586-1988.