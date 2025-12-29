By Olivia Clark

Troop 665 of Lithia participated in the annual Wreaths Across America observance at Bay Pines National Cemetery on December 13. Rising before the sun, the Boy Scouts dedicated their morning to a powerful ceremony of service and remembrance.

Upon arriving, the Scouts assisted with unloading wreaths from Wreaths Across America trucks and arranging boxes throughout the cemetery for volunteers.

Once the event commenced, Troop 665 members spread out across the grounds, placing wreaths at the gravesites of veterans. Each Scout paused to read the veteran’s name aloud before standing at attention and rendering a hand salute as a sign of respect.

Participation in the observance has become a longstanding tradition for the troop.

“It is a yearly tradition that the troop does,” said Robert Teagle, Scoutmaster of Troop 665. “We sell wreaths as a fundraiser, and it reminds the boys of the service members.”

Following the wreath placement, a ceremony was held to honor members of the United States Armed Forces. The Scouts joined members of the Civil Air Patrol in escorting both active-duty and retired veterans as wreaths were placed to represent each military branch. The final wreath was laid by the troop’s senior patrol leader in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Bay Pines National Cemetery holds special significance due to its multigenerational history.

“There are veterans buried here from World War I, World War II, Vietnam and Korea,” Teagle stated. “It helps the Scouts understand not only the contributions of our current service members and veterans but also the sacrifices made by their families. This is a multigenerational cemetery.”

Troop 665 has been participating in Wreaths Across America for about five years. Teagle mentioned that the experience leaves a lasting impression on the Scouts.

“They come away thankful for the service of the men and women who served,” Teagle said. “Bay Pines holds a very strict veteran ceremony, and it gives them perspective.”

Teagle said the event reflects the values emphasized within the troop.

“Respect, honor and service are core values we teach,” Teagle said. “This experience reinforces the importance of remembering and honoring those who served.”