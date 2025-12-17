Holiday Roof Giveaway

RoofElite, one of Tampa Bay’s most trusted roofing specialists, is giving back to the community this holiday season with its Holiday Roof Giveaway, offering one lucky property owner a brand-new roof valued up to $25,000. RoofElite owners Mitch Bunkowske and Trey Gifford are proud to serve the Tampa Bay community, and the Holiday Roof Giveaway represents their commitment to giving back to the people who have supported their continued growth and achievement.

The giveaway is open to all commercial and residential property owners in the Tampa Bay area. Entries will be accepted through Thursday, December 25, and the winner will be drawn and announced on New Year’s Eve. Visit https://freefloridaroof.com/ to enter.



DELIGHT — Women Of Hope Conference

Take delight in the Lord — and discover the joy of resting in His presence. Join with New Hope Church’s Women of Hope for DELIGHT, the 2026 Women of Hope Conference, at the church on February 21, 2026, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This one-day gathering brings women together from across the church and community for worship, encouragement and connection. Experience powerful teaching, heartfelt worship and inspiring breakout sessions designed to help you deepen your faith and rediscover joy in every season. Tickets include a conference T-shirt and lunch.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Register at https://delightwomensconference.rsvpify.com/.

WAVE Opens Online Registration

WAVE (Wild and Victorious Education) of Tampa Bay is thrilled to announce that online registration is now open at https://waveoftampabay.com/ for its highly anticipated third semester in Brandon. Families can explore over 60 in-person drop-off classes designed to foster creativity and connection. WAVE combines essential academics with more than 20 innovative electives, covering physical education, academics, performing arts and more for grades pre-K-12. This 12-week semester runs in 2026 from January 5 to March 24.

Conversational Spanish Teacher Wanted

Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Spanish language? Center 4Life Learning is looking for a volunteer Spanish teacher to lead engaging, conversational classes for adult learners. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference, meet new people and share your knowledge in a welcoming, supportive environment. Its 2026 Winter Semester will begin on the week of January 26, 2026, with 90-minute classes once a week for six weeks on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The student class limit is 10. Materials will be provided. If you are interested, please contact Sue Holter, Center 4Life Learning manager, at 813-634-8607 or center4life@sccumc.com.

Start The Year Off On The Right (And Left) Foot

What better way is there to start the new year than going out in nature? Little Manatee River State Park and the Eagle Audubon Society will be leading a 1st Day Hike on, of course, January 1, 2026. Meet in the state park at the equestrian parking lot at 9 a.m. for an easy hike to the lovely Dude Lake, observing natural features along the way. There is no cost, except for the park entry fee of $4 for one person per car or $5 for two to eight people per car. The park is located at 215 Lightfoot Rd. in Wimauma. Everyone is welcome. With this beginning, you’ll surely thank yourself for the rest of 2026.

For additional information, visit the Eagle Audubon Society’s website at https://eagleaudubonflorida.org/ or email eagleaudubonflorida@gmail.com.

CBCS Fifth Graders Deliver Christmas Joy

On December 4, fifth grade students from Central Baptist Christian School (CBCS) brought their service project and plenty of Christmas cheer to the Compass Rose Assisted Living Facility. The visit perfectly exemplified the ‘service-minded’ pillar of the CBCS mission.

The students shared more than songs; they handed out handmade Christmas cards and candy canes, fostering genuine one-on-one moments with the residents.

Leilani Ashwood reflected on the impact: “It made me feel happy and making the residents happy as well. They loved the cards and candy canes.”

The experience was deeply moving for the young visitors.

Aysha Matos Baez shared, “I felt very kind because they don’t get to spend Christmas with their family, and one of them gave me a hug.”