Busch Gardens Christmas Town

The holidays come to life at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, the park’s award-winning holiday event. Celebrate the year with holiday cheer and create merry memories for the whole family during this seasonal event, which is included with park admission. Guests can enjoy holiday traditions with a twist, including millions of sparkling lights throughout the park to holiday shows and visits with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town runs daily now through January 5, 2026. Visit its website, https://buschgardens.com/, for more information.

Christmas In The Wild At ZooTampa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at ZooTampa with the return of Christmas in the Wild, featuring one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays, delectable holiday treats, amazing wildlife and new festive adventures. This year is bigger, better and brighter than ever with entertainment that the whole family can enjoy, including festive realms, holiday shows and a visit with Santa. Christmas in the Wild runs on selective nights from now through December. Visit https://zootampa.org/ for more information.

Winter Village In Tampa

Downtown Tampa’s favorite holiday tradition returns to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for its 10th anniversary season. Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will once again fill the waterfront with holiday cheer for all ages. The activation, packed with free, family-friendly fun, returns from now through January 4, 2026, transforming the Tampa Riverwalk into a waterfront winter destination. Enjoy light shows, games and music — all free and open to everyone.

This year’s Winter Village in Tampa celebrates a decade of holiday magic with new attractions, expanded accessibility and a record number of local small businesses, making it the perfect destination to skate, shop and celebrate the spirit of the season.

A Victorian Christmas Stroll

The Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa celebrates the warmth and spirit of an old-fashioned holiday with its Victorian Christmas Stroll. Allowing visitors a glimpse into the magic of Christmas past, this holiday experience is a wonderful way to celebrate all the season has to offer with a variety of delightful themes and displays in each exhibit room. Decorations include visitor favorites from past years as well as new marvels that are sure to amaze.

The Victorian Christmas Stroll will be available at the Henry B. Plant Museum, located at 401 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, from now through Wednesday, December 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Its website, www.plantmuseum.com, has more information.

Church Street Christmas

Come celebrate the spirit of Christmas and enjoy the sights and sounds of this magical season at Church Street Christmas. All are invited to experience this free annual holiday event along Dade City’s historic Church Avenue, where carolers, choirs, dancers and musicians perform along luminaria-lit sidewalks and brilliantly decorated homes. The street closes to vehicular traffic from Sunday through Tuesday, December 21-23, 7-9 p.m.

For more information, visit its website at www.churchstreetchristmas.org.

Festival Of Lights And Santa’s Village

Your hometown holiday festival returns in 2025 with more lights, new entertainment and the gift of family fun. From Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 28, Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover, will dazzle families with more than 1 million lights along its expanded 2-mile drive, which includes the new Santa’s Winter Wonderland area. Santa’s Village is packed with holiday-themed rides, a market, craft stations, camel rides and more, providing endless fun.

Visit its website at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com for more information.

Classic Christmas At The Village Players

The Village Players theater has something truly special planned for the community this December. Its Classic Christmas show brings back everything you love about vintage holiday specials with sing-alongs, skits, comedy, carols, dancing, twinkling lights and festive decor. The show will run on select nights from now through Saturday, December 20.

Performances will be held at the James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. Visit its website at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/ to purchase tickets. Cozy up, sing loud and make Classic Christmas a part of your 2025 holiday traditions.

Christmas Lane In Plant City

Christmas Lane is returning to Plant City. Over 2,000 volunteer hours have prepared this winter wonderland full of the magic of Christmas at every turn. With more than 1.5 million lights adorning over 200 Christmas trees that range from 4-40 ft. tall, the displays are sure to delight. Make sure that you visit and write your letters to Santa, as well as decorate ornaments and have your face painted.

Christmas Lane is open from 6-10 p.m. from now through Wednesday, December 24, at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at https://christmaslane.com/.

Paloma Glade Light Show

The Paloma Glade Light Show has gotten bigger and better every year, and that will continue to hold true this year. The light show will run each night through December, and it is holding a food drive for Seeds of Hope. The Elf Squad will be out collecting donations starting the Friday after Thanksgiving from Friday through Sunday, plus Christmas Eve. Santa is scheduled to visit on Saturday, December 20. Bring your camera for some great photo opportunities.

Paloma Glade is located in the FishHawk Ranch community in Lithia.

YuleTides At The Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium invites guests to dive into the magic of the holidays as YuleTides presented by GEICO returns from now through January 4, 2026 (closed Christmas Day). This immersive holiday celebration transforms the aquarium into a dazzling coastal winter wonderland where twinkling lights, festive decor and seaside Santa visits bring the spirit of the season to life.

“There’s a calm, joyful energy that fills the aquarium during YuleTides,” said Pete Colangelo, vice president of experience design and planning at The Florida Aquarium. “It’s a chance to slow down, take in the lights and enjoy the season in a setting unlike anywhere else in Tampa Bay. Even in its second year, YuleTides is quickly becoming a favorite holiday tradition, an experience that brings people together and captures the spirit of the season.”

For more information, visit www.flaquarium.org.

Glazer Children’s Museum Gingerbread Village

Tampa’s favorite holiday tradition is back and more creative than ever! This holiday season, families can head to Glazer Children’s Museum for the eighth annual Gingerbread Village, a festive, hands-on experience that swaps frosting and candy for imagination and craft supplies.

Running now through January 5, 2026, this whimsical workshop takes place inside the museum’s Make Space and is included with admission. Kids and their grown-ups can design and build their very own ‘gingerbread’ houses using recycled materials like cardboard boxes, bottle caps, pipe cleaners and leftover Gasparilla beads. Once finished, families can choose to display their creations in the museum’s growing village or take them home as sweet souvenirs.