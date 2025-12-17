The Florida Orchestra (TFO) is proud to announce a milestone $10 million gift — the largest single donation given at one time in the orchestra’s 58-year history. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has made an extraordinary investment in the orchestra as a cultural cornerstone of the Tampa Bay community.

“This transformative gift reflects the deep commitment and passion within our community for The Florida Orchestra. We are profoundly grateful,” said TFO President and CEO Ignacio Barrón Viela. “The donor’s immense generosity amplifies a powerful message of confidence and trust in the impact we have on lives every day throughout Tampa Bay. We invite everyone to be part of this meaningful journey. Every gift, every concert ticket, every moment of support helps TFO grow and serve our community in the way that it deserves — in the concert hall, classroom and beyond.”

The gift is intended to help grow the non-profit orchestra’s endowment and provide year-over-year support. The endowment helps to sustain TFO’s financial future and ensures it can continue to serve generations to come.

“On behalf of myself and the musicians of The Florida Orchestra, we are immensely grateful to our anonymous donor,” said Music Director Michael Francis.

“A gift of this magnitude sends an indelible message — not only affirming the orchestra’s exceptional quality but also demonstrating confidence in our vibrant vision to transform lives across Tampa Bay through the power of music. Thank you for this powerful affirmation of the orchestra’s unique value to our beloved community.”

Each season, The Florida Orchestra performs more than 100 concerts, bringing world-class music to audiences in a wide range of styles, from classical masterpieces and film scores to popular music, family-friendly programs and performances with global stars. Through concerts and innovative education/community programs combined, TFO serves more than 150,000 residents annually, nearly half through free or low-cost programs.

The Florida Orchestra’s mission is to Inspire | Educate | Unite through the power of music. Deeply rooted in Tampa Bay for 58 years, The Florida Orchestra is the largest professional orchestra in the state, with 70 full-time musicians and conductors, under the artistic leadership of Maestro Francis.

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone gift with our community,” said Barrón Viela, who took over as orchestra CEO in August 2023. “The Florida Orchestra belongs to everyone in Tampa Bay. Every concert is a celebration of how music brings us together. We invite you to join us.”

TFO is a nonprofit 501(c)(3). Visit www.floridaorchestra.org for more information and upcoming concert dates.