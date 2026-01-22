Chad Landrey of Plant City served as a combat military police soldier in the Army National Guard from 2001-08. He was sent to Afghanistan in 2004 and stationed at Bagram Air Force Base. After he returned to the U.S., he worked as a police officer in Sebring, Lake Wales and Lakeland.

Landrey started his nonprofit, Chad’s Promise in 2023 when he and his wife, Tracy, were getting calls from some of his veteran friends who had to go for inpatient treatment for mental/medical issues.

“They had no place else to take their dogs except the humane society,” said Carol Tracey of Chad’s Promise. “The Humane Society only keeps the dogs for about a week, then the dogs are adopted out or euthanized. Veterans weren’t going for the help they needed for fear of losing their dog, oftentimes their best and only friend. Many have no family members to care for their pet while they are getting well.”

Chad’s Promise was born out of a deep-seated desire to make a difference in the lives of veterans and their furry companions. Chad’s Promise is a free boarding facility for veterans’ dogs while they receive medical or mental health treatment.

“The service is free for 30 days and includes food, veterinary care, grooming, daily exercise and the outdoor kennels that are sterilized two times a day,” Tracey said. “The indoor kennels are in a temperature-controlled environment and are also cleaned daily.”

Tracey became involved with Chad’s Promise through Patriot Canine Services, which is the business the Landreys also operate at their facility.

“I had my dog Todd trained there because he was an unruly puppy and too strong for me to handle,” Tracey said. “I also had my dog Lucy trained there to be a therapy dog so I can take her to the hospital to visit the veterans whose dogs we have. Lucy is finishing up her final training. She is a 15-month-old standard poodle.”

Being involved with Chad’s Promise is a very heartfelt experience for everyone at the organization.

“When we pick up a veteran’s dog, it is very emotional for the veteran because they are going to be separated from their dog,” Tracey said. “When the veteran is finished with their treatment, the reunions are the best! It is our goal to reunite them with their pet. Occasionally, the veteran is unable to care for their dog after treatment, so we find the dog a forever home.”

If you’d like to learn more about Chad’s Promise or donate to the organization, you can visit their website at https://chadspromise.com/ or call 813-296-4906. Chad’s Promise is located at 7314 W. Knights Griffin Rd. in Plant City.