The Campo Family YMCA encourages adults of all ages to stay active and socialize through its AAA Adult Sports League programs. It offers sports such as volleyball, pickleball and basketball.

The basketball and volleyball leagues are open year-round and are available to adults 18 and older as well as 35 and older. Registration through the website for the winter season started on January 16. The link to register is https://tampaymca.org/campo-family-ymca/programs.

According to the YMCA website, the current adult eight-week pickleball league began on January 11 and runs through Sunday, March 1. It is a doubles league, so either sign up with a partner or one will be provided. There are beginner and intermediate levels. The following eight-week session begins on Sunday, April 12.

According to Senior Program Director Michelle Leahy, the league is open to participants of all ages. League divisions are established based on enrollment and participant skill levels to promote fair, competitive and enjoyable play. For the current season, the league includes both beginner and intermediate divisions. Participants currently range in age from 12-68. League sessions are offered seasonally, with start dates in January, April, August and October.

“Our pickleball league offers a meaningful opportunity to partake in physical activity while fostering intergenerational connections within the community,” said Leahy. “Pickleball is an inclusive sport that accommodates a wide range of ages and skill levels, providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all participants.”

The players have access to an open gym and don’t have to have a YMCA membership to play; however, if you do have a membership, it is cheaper to participate. Volleyball and basketball cost $70 for members and $120 for nonmembers. Athletes are guaranteed at least eight games during a 10-week season, not counting playoff games. Jerseys and equipment are provided, and peers are in charge of coaching as well. Medals and trophies are awarded to the winning teams. Pickleball is $45 for members and $70 for nonmembers.

Regional Sports Director Zack Murphy, who is in charge of the basketball and volleyball adult sports programs at the Campo Family YMCA , said that most teams are composed of friends who want to join a team together, but single players without a team will be added to one with an open spot, or a team of free agents will be put together by the YMCA.

“Adult sports at the Campo YMCA are a great way to stay active, meet friends and have fun in a positive, competitive atmosphere,” said Murphy.