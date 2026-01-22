By Logan Walz

A new community-focused project is taking shape in Brandon with the launch of Penny Jar, an independent savings initiative designed to help meet local needs through small, voluntary contributions. Created by Brandon resident Honey B. Blues, the project emphasizes accessibility, simplicity and collective participation.

Blues said Penny Jar was created to remove barriers often associated with traditional giving. “Not everyone can donate $20 or $50, but almost everyone has a penny,” she said. “I wanted to build something where participation mattered more than wealth — where even the smallest contribution could become part of something permanent and useful.”

Penny Jar is a standalone, community-driven savings model and is not connected to any business services, debt programs or revenue-generating activity.

The Penny Jar initiative is currently in its early setup phase. While the structure and system have been designed, physical jars and collection locations have not yet been placed. The current focus is on sharing the concept, building community interest and connecting with individuals or organizations interested in hosting jars or starting their own Penny Jar locally.

“When implemented, the process is simple,” Blues said. “Jars are placed at participating locations, people drop in spare change voluntarily and the funds are saved rather than immediately spent.”

Over time, the collected funds are intended to be converted into safe, interest-earning accounts to support community needs.

Blues said keeping the project simple was intentional.

“If people can understand it instantly, they’re more likely to participate and trust it,” she said. “When the community can literally see a jar filling up, it feels collective — not abstract. There’s no gatekeeping, no application process and no pressure. Just shared ownership.”

The Penny Jar project is focused on addressing small but meaningful gaps that are often overlooked. Long-term goals include supporting emergency assistance, local scholarships and other community priorities by building steady, reliable resources over time.

“This isn’t about charity — it’s about building something that lasts,” Blues said. “Pennies are usually ignored, but when people act together over time, they become a form of local infrastructure.”

Community members, clubs and organizations interested in learning more or participating are encouraged to reach out directly by contacting Blues at honeybblues@icloud.com or 813-416-7497.