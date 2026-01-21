By Denise Sansosti

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay (RCTB) has been based in the Brandon area since 2018. From bald eagles to skunks, social media followers can catch a glimpse of the steady stream of animals coming in and out of the facility. When Florida native Nancy Murrah, president and founder, is asked what her favorite animal is, she always replies, “Whichever one is in front of me.”

The work never takes a day off, and neither does Murrah. As a federally and state permitted wildlife rehabilitator, she is licensed to care for all Florida wildlife. RCTB rescues, raises, rehabilitates and releases hundreds of native birds of prey and other wild animals each year throughout Hillsborough, Hardee, Highlands, Pasco and Polk counties.

Murrah cannot carry out the mission alone. RCTB’s success is made possible through the support of dedicated volunteers, a committed board of directors, community outreach and generous donations. In 2024, the center took in 600 animals; by 2025, that number had risen to 945. Rehabilitation costs alone average between $1,000-$1,700 per week, and when all operational expenses are included, total annual costs exceed $100,000.

In addition to rehabilitation, RCTB is deeply committed to education and environmental awareness. Its Magical Bird Bus offers hands-on learning experiences, while an engaging puppet show teaches children about wildlife and conservation in a fun, memorable way. The performance brings more than a dozen animals to life through the I Can Save the Planet puppet show. The production is moving from puppets to print with an upcoming children’s book of the same name.

“I try to inspire the next generation about the planet and conservation,” said Murrah. “When we started writing the book, it was important to talk not only about what people can do to help animals but also the role each animal plays on the planet.”

The book is scheduled for release this spring and is beautifully illustrated by local artist Samantha Dormio, owner of Wild Planet Creations.

“We met at an event, and once we saw her eye-catching paintings, we knew we wanted to partner with her to make the book appealing to kids of all ages,” said Murrah.

For information on donating, volunteering or upcoming events to meet winged ambassadors, visit www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org or follow RCTB at www.facebook.com/raptorcenteroftampabay. To report a sick or injured animal, please call the hotline at 813-205-1851.