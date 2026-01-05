The Freedom to Walk Foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting patients and their families by providing financial assistance for the purchase of WalkAide or Bioness devices for children and adults experiencing foot drop. Its goal is to help individuals regain their independence and mobility by providing them with the necessary technology to walk again. It believes that every individual should have the freedom to walk and live their life to the fullest.

Daisy Vega founded the Freedom to Walk Foundation in January of 2013. For the past 45 years, she has been experiencing multiple sclerosis. Additionally, she experienced foot drop in 2012. After two and a half years of wearing the electrical stimulation device, she walked out of her device and no longer needed it to walk.

“Foot drop is a weakness or paralysis of the muscles involved in lifting the front part of the foot necessary to walk,” Vega said. “It causes a person to drag the foot and toes or engage in a high-stepping walk called steppage gait. The Bioness L300 Go device, when worn on the calf, sends electric impulses to the affected foot, causing the foot and leg to lift and follow through with a natural, unimpaired gait.”

The Freedom to Walk Foundation will be hosting its Love Music Bingo event on Saturday, February 7, from 2-5 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Tickets are $20 per person.

“Guests can bring their own beverages and snacks,” Vega said. “No musical expertise is required, just a love for music, fun and a giving heart.”

Guests will enjoy a high-energy fundraising event bringing people together through music and fun.

“There will be raffle prizes and giveaways throughout the event,” Vega said. “Guests will also experience community connection with supporters, businesses and local partners.”

Over the last year, the Freedom to Walk Foundation has helped 11 individuals take steps toward independence by obtaining their Bioness L300 Go devices.

“With an out-of-pocket cost of $5,800, the device is prohibitive for many who see it as an invaluable opportunity to improve their quality of life,” Vega said. “The Freedom to Walk Foundation welcomes support from individuals and businesses who want to make an impact through sponsorship, donations of raffle items, gift cards, merchandise or services.”

Every ticket purchased, raffle item donated and sponsorship helps move the Freedom to Walk Foundation closer to its goal of restoring independence, dignity and hope for those who need it most. For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, contact Vega at daisy.vega@freedomtowalkfoundation.org, call 813-546-2329 or visit thewebsite at www.freedomtowalkfoundation.org.