By Denise Sansosti

The National Audubon Society (NAS) has a long history of helping Florida wildlife. By 1900, more than 5 million birds were being killed every year, including 95 percent of Florida’s shorebirds, primarily for women’s decorative hats. Some birds, such as the snowy egret, were nearing extinction. In 1905, the NAS was formed to protect birds and their habitat. It has become one of the oldest and most influential environmental organizations in the Americas.

Since 1984, the Eagle Audubon Society chapter has been serving South Hillsborough County. Its mission is to foster interest and involvement in the local environment, wildlife and conservation issues. The Eagle Audubon Society holds monthly meetings featuring guest speakers on topics such as bird identification, avian evolution and environmental issues. These meetings are open to everyone, including nonmembers.

Past President Dr. Julie Stocksdale, who has been a member for 10 years, said, “I learn something from every speaker and strongly support what the NAS does. The mission is conservation. Some focus on birds, but it’s not exclusive.”

She proudly shared that the chapter has earned an Outstanding Conservation Project award for its stormwater pond native plant installation.

There are frequent field trips to nearby birding hotspots and natural areas, such as Celery Fields and Little Manatee River State Park. Florida is one of the premier states for birding due to its diverse wetlands, prairies, woodlands, coasts and scrublands. Each unique habitat has its own species of local and migratory birds.

The Eagle Audubon Society undertakes several hands-on community projects, including maintenance of the Window in the Woods bird sanctuary in Sun City Center and the delightful butterfly habitat at the Ruskin Camp Bayou Nature Preserve. Both are open to the public.

Dr. Stocksdale wants the community to know “all are welcome to participate in any capacity. You do not have to be a member.” Monthly speakers and nature walks offer the perfect learning experiences for everyone, from homeschooled children to retirees.

Meetings are held from October through April on the third Monday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit https://eagleaudubonflorida.org/.