Center 4Life Learning has served as a valued educational resource for senior learners in Sun City Center and the surrounding SouthShore area for years. Established in 1976 as the Community Church College by the United Community Church, the program was created to offer noncredit adult education courses designed to encourage fellowship and support lifelong learning for older adults in the community. The program was founded on the belief that learning should remain accessible and engaging throughout every stage of life.

In 2019, the program relocated to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center and changed its name to Center 4Life Learning. In 2021, it became a ministry of the church. Today, Center 4Life Learning operates as a nonaccredited adult education school offering in-person courses, lectures, discussions and educational day trips for older adults seeking enrichment in a welcoming and relaxed environment that values both education and community.

Classes are held on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. Courses are open to all adults and are taught by highly qualified instructors drawn from the local and regional community. Instructors range from retired priests, college professors and high school teachers, many of whom bring decades of professional teaching experience into the classroom. Center 4Life wants its students to attend for personal enrichment rather than grades or exams.

The school offers three semesters each year, allowing participants to continue learning year-round. The Winter 2026 Semester begins on the week of Monday, January 26. Classes are typically offered during daytime hours and are structured to encourage discussion and participation. The curriculum reflects the interests and life experiences of its senior-focused student population, with subjects spanning art, history, health, finance, language, discussion and live theater.

Most courses cost $50 for six 90-minute classes, with some courses offering walk-in options for $14. Attendance for certain classes is limited. Registration may be completed online at www.lovethelight.org/4lifelearning or in person at the Center 4Life Learning office. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.