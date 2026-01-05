Hillsborough County and Florida Home Partnership hosted a community block party on December 13, 2025, to celebrate the completion of Bayou Pass Village, a long-running affordable housing community in Ruskin.

The event, known as the Bayou Bash Block Party, was held at the Pfeiffer Pavilion Clubhouse within Bayou Pass Village and brought together homeowners, local leaders, nonprofit partners and residents for a day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food trucks, vendor booths and community resources.

The celebration marked the completion of the final phase of the development, Sunset at Bayou Pass Village, which includes 11 newly built homes with three, four or five bedrooms. The homes are designed for families earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. As part of Florida Home Partnership’s USDA Mutual Self-Help Housing Program, participating families commit a minimum of 600 hours of sweat equity, working alongside neighbors and volunteers to help build their own homes and the homes of others in the community.

Hillsborough County contributed $700,000 toward the final phase and has invested more than $6 million over several years across the six phases of Bayou Pass Village.

Founded in 1993, Florida Home Partnership is the largest nonprofit affordable housing builder in Hillsborough County and one of only two nonprofit organizations in Florida utilizing the USDA Rural Self-Help Mortgage Program. Through this model, income-qualified first-time homebuyers gain access to affordable homeownership while building skills in construction, home maintenance and financial literacy.

Beyond home construction, the organization emphasizes long-term community sustainability. Families participate in homeowner education classes; assist in planning neighborhood amenities, such as clubhouses and playgrounds; and are encouraged to serve on homeowners association boards. Leadership training is also provided to support resident-led governance.

More than 480,000 hours of sweat equity have been logged by over 800 homeowners through the organization’s programs, helping families build energy-efficient, environmentally friendly homes while strengthening neighborhood connections.

The event highlighted Florida Home Partnership’s 30 years of service and the impact of Bayou Pass Village, which has helped more than 2,000 families achieve affordable homeownership in South Hillsborough County.

For more information about Florida Home Partnership and its programs, visit www.flhome.org or follow the organization on social media.