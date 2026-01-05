By Olivia Clark

Riverview-based artist Alexis King has built a name for herself by turning blank canvases into works of art in real time. Specializing in realism, King is known for live painting at charity events and community fundraisers, where her finished pieces are often auctioned to benefit nonprofit organizations. She also offers live painting services for weddings, creating commissioned keepsakes for couples and clients.

King describes herself as an artist drawn to people and animals, using realism and detail to tell a story through her work.

“I enjoy capturing the essence of a subject,” said King, owner of Alexis King Artworks. “My work is very detailed. My work is as color-accurate as possible.”

King did not grow up believing art was a natural talent she possessed. Her journey began in 2014 while homeschooling her children.

“My kids and I got into this mindset that ‘I can teach myself anything,’” King said. “My kids asked me to search drawing tutorials, and something just clicked. Once someone explains it in a way you can understand, your brain connects the dots.”

Primarily self-taught, King learned through online portrait classes and YouTube tutorials, practicing consistently while raising her children. She credits the experience with shaping her career and showing her children the value of pursuing passions.

“I think it was great for my kids to see that you can pick up something new,” King said. “If they see that Mommy can do it, they can do whatever they put their mind to.”

King’s interest in live painting grew as audiences responded to watching her creative process on social media. She later began offering live painting services for weddings and charity events, combining her love of art with community involvement.

“To see something I created bring joy to people and then be auctioned to support a cause is such an honor,” King said. “It’s a very humbling experience.”

Her work has been featured on HGTV and at red-carpet fundraising events, including the Lions Eye Institute annual gala. She is expanding into large-scale murals across Tampa and St. Petersburg, while four of her original paintings were recently selected for display in Hudson’s Furniture locations.

For more information, visit https://alexiskingartworks.pro/ or follow Alexis King Artworks on Facebook and Instagram.