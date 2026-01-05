The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its annual meeting, to be held on Tuesday, January 27, at 11:30 a.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

This signature luncheon brings together business leaders, community partners and chamber members to celebrate the successes of the past year, recognize outstanding contributions and share the vision for the year ahead.

During the event, attendees will enjoy an afternoon of connection and celebration, including:

Reflections and highlights of 2025.

Recognition of members and community partners.

Installation of the 2026 chair and board of directors.

An overview of the chamber’s strategic priorities for 2026.

The annual meeting serves as both a celebration and a launchpad — honoring the achievements that strengthened the Brandon and Riverview business community in 2025 while outlining the initiatives that will drive growth, advocacy and collaboration in 2026.

Members, guests and community leaders are invited to join this important gathering as the chamber steps confidently into a new year of progress and partnership.

For more information or to register, please contact the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce at info@brandonriverviewchamber.net or 813-234-5944.

About the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to strengthening the regional economy, supporting local businesses and fostering a thriving community through leadership, advocacy and collaboration.

For more information about the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.centralhillsboroughchamber.com.