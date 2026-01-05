By Denise Sansosti

Every Thursday morning in Sun City Center, Bob Evans opens its doors early to nearly 100 veterans, spouses and friends. Known as Bob’s Vets, the group welcomes every branch of the military for one simple purpose: breakfast and camaraderie.

The tradition began in 2008 when Vietnam fighter pilot Sam Martin walked into a Bob Evans in St. Petersburg and spotted three men wearing veteran hats. A casual breakfast turned into a weekly ritual. Martin brought the idea to Sun City Center in 2012, and the group quickly grew. Today, more than 400 veterans are on the roster, making it the largest Bob’s Vets in the state. Florida is home to the nation’s second-largest veteran population, with Hillsborough County leading the state in the number of veterans who live here.

Bob’s Vets is not an official nonprofit, and there are no dues or membership requirements. Instead, the group runs on community spirit. A monthly email keeps everyone informed about VA updates, birthdays and upcoming events. Guest speakers often attend, including representatives from the VA, Social Security, law enforcement, county offices and even local elected officials. Their goal is simple: help veterans access benefits, stay informed and feel supported.

The group occasionally takes collections to assist members with medical needs or to support special situations, such as raising funds to send a disabled female veteran to a Paralympic table tennis competition. Local business or national donations are always welcome. Last year, the Gary Sinise Foundation’s ‘Soaring Valor’ program flew four WWII members to New Orleans for a multiday experience at The National WWII Museum.

As the group continues to grow, Host Steve Browning said, “Unfortunately, we are getting too big for our restaurant, so that is the main problem we’re facing. We are trying to get more recognition for our veterans through the media and guest speakers who come and show their sincere support or thanks.”

Above all, Bob’s Vets is a place where friendships deepen, challenges are shared and no veteran feels alone. To attend, speak or support, reach out to host Steve Browning at 314 853-3932 or browning99@hotmail.com. All veterans are welcome on Thursday mornings from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Bob Evans located at 102 Commercial Center Dr. in Ruskin.