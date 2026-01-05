34th Annual Bill Harper Classic Golf Tournament

The Rotary Club of Brandon is kicking off 2026 with two major fundraising events aimed at supporting local charities and providing scholarships for college‑bound students.

The first event, the 34th annual Bill Harper Classic Golf Tournament, is scheduled for Thursday, January 15, at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club. Those interested in participating or learning more can contact Brett Briggs at 813‑240‑5380.

2026 Wild Game Dinner

Next on the calendar is the 2026 Wild Game Dinner, set for Friday, February 27, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Attendees will enjoy an all‑you‑can‑eat wild game feast, an open bar, a wall‑of‑guns raffle, a cornhole tournament and a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets, sponsorship details and additional information are available at https://brandonwildgame.com/, or by reaching out to any Rotary Club of Brandon member.

If you are interested in finding out more about Rotary or how to join this amazing club, text Debbie Meegan at 813-601-2315 or join the club for lunch on Tuesdays at 12 Noon at the Rivard Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Brandon January Speakers For FishHawk/Riverview Rotary Club

The FishHawk/Riverview Rotary Club continues its community programming with several meetings and events planned through December and January. January programs include Liz Anderson, director of development for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, on Monday, January 5; Hillsborough County Chief Deputy Joe Mauier on Monday, January 12; and a Honduras Trip recap highlighting recent international service work on Monday, January 26.

You can also join the club on Mondays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at Gasparilla Pizzeria & Growlers, located at 1028 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, or on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Shrimp Boat, located at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, contact Betty Huth at betty@hbphoto.com.