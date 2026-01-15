By Olivia Clark

Arlene Strehlau recently celebrated a milestone that still catches her off guard: her 100th birthday. Strehlau said the reality of reaching triple digits feels both “strange” and “fantastic,” not because she feels older but because the years seemed to arrive faster than she ever expected.

“It was more so a feeling you never thought you’d get to, or it seems so far away,” said Strehlau. “I just don’t think about being old. That’s the strange thing about it.”

Her December 2025 birthday celebration stood out not for the number itself, but for the people who helped mark the occasion. Strehlau said she was surprised with thoughtful gifts, including new walking shoes and a new name badge, and she was especially touched by how many people gathered to celebrate with cake.

“The amount of people that came in for the cake, I don’t know how many it was, but it was quite a few,” said Strehlau. “Oh boy. That was something that surprised me.”

When reflecting on her life, Strehlau said she is most proud of her long working career, lasting friendships and her creative talents. She worked until age 67 and continues to value her artistic ability, particularly watercolor painting.

Travel has also played a major role in her life. Strehlau said she has visited 49 states and traveled internationally to countries such as Norway, China and Germany. Norway remains her favorite destination, including a memorable trip she took at age 94.

“We sat around a fire, and we had elk skins on our feet,” said Strehlau. “I would take photos on my travels and then come home and paint them.”

Strehlau credited staying active as one of the keys to a long life. Walking remains part of her daily routine, and she said she recently logged 5,100 steps in a single morning.

Her advice for younger generations is straightforward.

“Walking. Being active,” said Strehlau. “Everybody should be traveling while they can.”

Today, Strehlau said she finds comfort in routine and simple pleasures, from enjoying meals to getting dressed for the day. Church is another source of peace.

“I’m happy for the rest of that day,” said Strehlau.

Looking back on a century of life, Strehlau described her journey with gratitude.

“I feel like I have been on the train of life,” said Strehlau. “It has been a good train ride.”