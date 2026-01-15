The Village Players is bringing one of the most powerful and enduring rock operas of all time to the stage with Jesus Christ Superstar, opening this February with a limited run at the historic James McCabe Theater in Valrico.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ through a modern, human lens, focusing on the personal struggles, doubts and conflicts of the people closest to Him. Featuring an iconic rock score and emotionally charged performances, the show explores faith, loyalty, ambition and betrayal in a way that remains strikingly relevant.

This production is directed by Domin Pazo, artistic director of The Village Players, who brings more than four decades of theatrical experience to the stage. Pazo has been with The Village Players for 39 years and has been working in theater for 45 years, with credits spanning television, radio, film and more than 200 stage productions. In addition to his work in community theater, he works for Disney during the day.

“This show asks big questions and doesn’t offer easy answers,” said Pazo. “It’s intense, emotional and deeply human. I’m incredibly grateful to this cast and crew for their endless hard work, dedication and trust in telling this story.”

Jesus Christ Superstar features a dynamic cast, powerful vocals and choreography that drives the story with urgency and emotional weight. This production continues The Village Players’ tradition of presenting ambitious, high-quality musical theater while spotlighting local talent.

Performance dates:

Evening performances, 8 p.m.: Friday and Saturday, February 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28.

Matinees, 3 p.m.: Thursday, February 15 and 22.

Doors open at least 30 minutes before curtain time.

General admission tickets cost $23, and tickets for seniors, students and military cost $20. Tickets are available now at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/. Advance purchase is recommended, as performances are expected to sell out.

About The Village Players

The Village Players is a nonprofit, all-volunteer teaching theater performing at the James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. Dedicated to making theater accessible and affordable, The Village Players focuses on developing local talent of all ages while fostering a welcoming, creative community.

Bold, emotional and unforgettable, Jesus Christ Superstar is a theatrical experience that stays with you long after the final note. This is a production you won’t want to miss.