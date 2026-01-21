By Logan Walz

PattiCakes Custom Cakes LLC has been selected to provide desserts for this year’s Governor’s Luncheon, held on opening day at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The opportunity marks a significant milestone for the locally owned business, which has grown steadily through word of mouth and custom orders over the past several years.

Owner Patti Burnett said being chosen for the event was both exciting and meaningful.

“I was so honored to be asked,” Burnett said. “I think it’s a huge opportunity, and the visibility of having my brand featured for these honored guests will be priceless for the future growth of my business.”

The opportunity came after an event coordinator with the Florida State Fair noticed one of Burnett’s previous dessert table displays. After seeing her work, the coordinator reached out to ask if Burnett could create something similar on a much larger scale.

“There was a dessert table display that I had done for another client, which the event coordinator for the Florida State Fair happened to see,” Burnett said. “She asked me if I could accomplish something like that on a much larger scale. I was shocked and honored by the request, but I know I can rise to the occasion.”

To prepare for the high-profile luncheon, Burnett said she has been carefully planning and organizing to ensure everything runs smoothly.

“I have extra hands on deck, and I’m doing lots of strategic preparation and organizing to make sure everything is fresh and ready to go,” she said.

Guests at the Governor’s Luncheon can expect a large-scale dessert display featuring a variety of PattiCakes’ specialty items.

“I will be doing a large-scale variety dessert table featuring an assortment of my specialty desserts,” Burnett said.

PattiCakes Custom Cakes began as a small operation while Burnett stayed home with her children after leaving her teaching career. Over time, the business grew organically through consistent quality and customer satisfaction.

“When I left teaching to stay home with my children, my business began as me simply baking for friends and family,” Burnett said. “PattiCakes has grown organically over the last seven to eight years through word of mouth, one satisfied customer at a time.”

Burnett hopes the recognition will encourage readers to consider PattiCakes for future events.

“I hope this accomplishment encourages readers to keep me in mind for their own events, no matter how big or small,” she said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/patticakescustomcake/, call 352-942-3455 or email patticakescustomcakes@gmail.com.