By Olivia Clark

The Brandon/Valrico Real Estate Pitch Group, a free weekly meetup for real estate professionals, is marking a milestone year with record attendance and a renewed push to grow participation in the new year.

The group meets every Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery on Bell Shoals Road and is open to anyone involved in the home-selling industry, including realtors, brokers, builders, roofers, insurance professionals, title companies and other real-estate-related businesses. The meetings are designed to encourage collaboration, networking and the exchange of timely market information.

The group recently logged its largest turnout to date with 54 attendees. Participants representing a wide range of brokerages and service providers attend to pitch current listings, discuss price changes, promote open houses, share buyer wants and needs and highlight recent success stories.

“It’s one of the reasons we’re here. Sixteen years we’re doing this now. I think we have the most successful pitch group anywhere,” said Tim Ryan, an employee of Fidelity National Financial and founder of the Brandon/Valrico group.

Along with listings and buyer needs, professionals use the meetings to share real-world market experiences. One Realtor described a property that “went on the market before the hurricanes last year and it took 15 months to sell,” eventually closing on December 29, 2024.

Guest speakers also provide practical guidance on marketing, pricing and client relationships. “Be out amongst the people, that’s what is going to help you do great in this business,” said Steve Moran, who spoke at the most recent networking event.

Ryan said the group meets every Wednesday for the next 48 weeks and is structured to ensure attendees leave with useful information.

“We want everyone to come here and pitch their listings, learn something and get a piece of information,” he said.

Jim Gaffney and Mike Holmes assist with coordinating the meetings.

A state-of-the-industry address focused on the current market is planned for Wednesday, January 21. For more information, contact Ryan at tryan@fnf.com or 813-928-2862.