As lithium-ion batteries power more everyday devices, from e-bikes and power tools to electric vehicles, local industry leaders said safe disposal has not kept up with demand. The result is a growing public safety concern, especially when damaged batteries are stored or tossed into household trash.

Steve Holland, owner of Brandon Auto Services, said the salvage industry is facing a major gap in Florida: There is currently no reliable destination for damaged lithium batteries removed from wrecked electric vehicles. Holland serves as legislative chairman and past president of the Florida Auto Dismantlers & Recyclers Association, also known as FADRA, and works with the national Automotive Recyclers Association on policy issues affecting recyclers.





“Our salvage industry has no source to send damaged lithium batteries to at this time,” said Holland. “The few salvage yards that are processing EV vehicles are storing these batteries in metal containers away from buildings and areas that can flood.”

Holland said lithium batteries can ignite without warning, which makes transport difficult. Many hauling companies will not accept them due to fire risk. He added that undamaged batteries may be reused for other projects, including off-grid power systems, but recycling options can be limited and expensive.

At the state level, Holland said a bill addressing the management and storage of lithium batteries was introduced during the 2025 Florida legislative session but did not advance. He said discussions have continued around storage requirements for damaged electric vehicles, including proposed legislation related to towing and storage fees.

For residents, Holland’s message is simple: Do not place lithium batteries in the garbage or recycling bin. Hillsborough County has also warned that lithium-ion batteries can cause fires in garbage trucks and at waste facilities and directs residents to disposal guidance through its Fire Prevention & Battery Recovery resource page at https://hcfl.gov/.