Plans to restore passenger ferry service across Tampa Bay advanced in early December 2025 when the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) unanimously approved key elements of a restructured, long-term program linking downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg.

The service, temporarily branded the Tampa Bay Ferry, is intended to replace the former Cross Bay Ferry, which ceased operations in April 2025 following contractual disputes with its previous operator. Officials said the new model is designed to address the financial and operational challenges that hampered the pilot service.

Under the newly approved plan, PSTA will oversee ferry operations and has selected Hubbard’s Marina to operate the service through its subsidiary, Tampa Bay Sea Taxi Inc. The agreement establishes a five-year operating contract with an optional five-year extension, allowing for up to a decade of continuous service if performance benchmarks are met.

Unlike the prior arrangement, which relied on an out-of-state operator and leased vessels, the new model emphasizes local operators and publicly owned assets, an approach officials said will reduce costs and improve reliability.

PSTA has approved the purchase of a high-speed ferry currently operating in the San Francisco area for $1.5 million using federal grant funds. With transportation, refurbishment and upgrades, total investment is expected to reach approximately $2.5 million.

Built in 1994, the vessel will undergo major improvements before entering service, including installation of a refurbished engine scheduled for January, interior renovations, repainting, inspections and sea trials. Once delivered to Tampa Bay via the Panama Canal, the ferry will provide seating for up to 250 passengers, up from the previous service’s 149-passenger capacity.

PSTA officials are also continuing to search for a second vessel to further increase capacity and reduce wait times during peak travel periods.

The relaunch is supported by a combination of federal funding and local government contributions. Tampa and St. Petersburg have each approved interlocal agreements committing up to $350,000 annually toward the service.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved the transfer of nearly $5 million in federal grant funding from the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority to PSTA to support vessel acquisition and startup costs.

Initial service is expected to operate from temporary docking facilities in both cities, with Tampa’s dock remaining at the Tampa Convention Center. St. Petersburg plans to establish a temporary dock near the Vinoy Basin while pursuing a permanent facility near the Museum of History.

If final approvals from the Federal Transit Administration are secured and refurbishment proceeds as planned, officials expect the Tampa Bay Ferry to begin operations this spring or summer, with the potential for year-round service.