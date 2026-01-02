Year in Review Update

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County has confirmed that Hector Ortero-Reyes and his family are now living in their new home, and they were excited to spend their first holiday season in it. The Habitat home was completed in July, and a dedication ceremony was held for it on August 26.

Original Story Printed In March 2025.

With rising construction costs impacting the housing industry, Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County recently received a generous donation toward its mission of helping local residents achieve their homeownership dreams. Global architecture and design firm Gensler’s Tampa office presented a check for $147,500 to the nonprofit that will go toward completing the Habitat home for local resident Hector Ortero-Reyes and his family.

“As we navigate a changing industry, our commitment to providing affordable housing has not wavered. We’re grateful for community partners, like Gensler Tampa, who share in our commitment and donate their time, talent and treasure toward making homeownership a reality for so many,” said Tina Forcier, CEO at Habitat Hillsborough.

Following the presentation, Gensler Tampa staff volunteered to help paint and install doors and trim on the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome and other Habitat townhomes adjacent to it. Candidates qualified to purchase affordable homes through Habitat Hillsborough’s homeownership program, which includes contributing at least 300 hours in ‘sweat equity’ toward the builds alongside Habitat volunteers. Otero-Reyes, who will receive keys to his new home later this year, said he’s thankful to the volunteers whose efforts are helping him achieve greater stability and a brighter financial future.

“It is amazing seeing people being generous with their time and money, and not expecting anything in return,” said Otero-Reyes, who lives with his wife and two young children. “Owning a home is an investment in our future. I’m happy that my kids will have their own rooms and a safe place to play outdoors.”

Gensler Tampa has been a longtime supporter of Habitat Hillsborough and recognizes the organization’s impact on the community beyond building homes.

“We recognize that Habitat does more than build homes; it builds strong communities that foster a sense of belonging,” said Sarah Joubert, principal and co-managing director of Gensler’s Tampa office. “We hope that this donation can support the individuals and families in need of affordable housing and offer hope and stability for the next generation of homeowners. We’re excited and privileged to sponsor such a meaningful project where we can see our collaboration make a positive, indelible impact.”

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County is located at 8247 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.habitathillsborough.org.