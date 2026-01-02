Year in Review Update

According to Chris Kiddy, CYSA, athletics manager of the Parks and Recreation Department, Hillsborough County and its partners have made meaningful progress at the FishHawk Sports Complex. The batting cages at the softball fields have been fully rebuilt, and several field areas with heavy wear have been resodded to improve playability. The team has also worked closely with both the softball and baseball leagues to better coordinate schedules and maximize field use, ensuring all programs continue to have balanced access.

In addition, staff have worked diligently to repair storm-related damage and restore the facility to its prestorm condition.

The team is pleased with the progress and remains committed to maintaining and improving the complex.

Original Story Printed In May 2025

Hillsborough County is seeking resident input with the help of a survey that will help shape the future of baseball and softball at the FishHawk Sports Complex. According to the county, feedback will help the county enhance facilities, improve services and meet the needs of the growing community.

“The survey was created to help us better understand the community’s needs at FishHawk Sports Complex, one of our busiest athletic sites in Hillsborough County,” said Chris Kiddy, athletics manager for Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation.

The FishHawk Sports Complex was established in May 2008 and is the only sports complex in the county where all sports operate under a single organization — the FishHawk Youth Sports Association.

The complex originally featured 12 fields, eight dedicated to baseball and softball and four multipurpose fields for soccer, cheerleading, football and lacrosse. Due to high demand, in 2011, FishHawk residents began advocating for more space and parking. As a result, a $2.1 million expansion, which included a land swap with developer Newland Communities, made this possible.

In 2017, the county added four new multipurpose fields, bringing the total to eight, along with 200 additional parking spaces. In 2022, two synthetic turf fields were installed, one for baseball and another for football, soccer and lacrosse games.

Today, more than 2,000 athletes, ages 5-19, participate at the FishHawk Sports Complex each year. It remains the largest sports complex in Southern Hillsborough County and the second largest in the county overall, following the Ed Radice Sports Complex.

“With a wide range of users on their diamond fields — including recreational leagues, travel organizations, trainers and families — conflicts over field space can occasionally arise,” said Kiddy. “The goal of the survey is to gain insight into the community’s needs so we can make informed decisions that help us improve access.”

To participate in the survey, go to the Hillsborough County Engagement & Education Hub and search for the FishHawk Sports Complex Baseball Softball Survey.