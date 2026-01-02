Year in Review Update

The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System, has unanimously approved University of South Florida’s planned Fletcher district. The first phase of the project is estimated to cost $268 million and span 908,000 square feet, according to Board of Governors documents. The first phase is planned to start this spring and be completed by July 2028.

Original Story Printed In October 2025

The University of South Florida (USF) Board of Trustees today voted to advance plans to transform the university’s former 138-acre golf course into a vibrant mixed-use destination. Referred to as the Fletcher District, the project offers housing, restaurants, retail, a hotel and conference center, an academic research facility and a recreation space. The project will provide a new hub of activity and support the university’s strategic vision for the future.

“The Fletcher District will be transformational for the University of South Florida and will help to further elevate and drive economic development in the Tampa Bay region,” USF President Rhea Law said. “We are creating a dynamic destination to live, work, learn and play that provides exciting new opportunities to bring together members of the USF and surrounding communities.”

The first phase of the project consists of approximately 27 acres north of Fletcher Avenue and east of North 46th Street. It will be developed as a public-private partnership, with the university entering into a master development agreement with ACE Fletcher LLC. Each component of the project will be managed through separate ground subleases with private developers, while the university retains ownership of the land. The district is expected to foster innovation and strengthen ties with the areas nearby.

The initial phase includes the following estimates, with specific details subject to change as plans for each element of the project are finalized:

Student housing:

Approximately 700 beds and 335,000 square feet.

Will enhance USF’s ability to attract and retain additional residential students.

Multifamily housing:

Approximately 150 units and 160,000 square feet.

Envisioned as a convenient option for USF graduate students, employees, lifelong learners and other USF community members.

Hotel and conference center:

Approximately 150 guest rooms and 78,000 square feet.

Includes a 5,000-square-foot conference space, additional hotel fitness space and a lounge.

Restaurants and retail spaces:

Approximately 60,000 square feet of space.

Four to six restaurants.

USF-developed academic research building:

Approximately 350,000 square feet. Exact size and scope to be determined based on several factors, including available funding.

Supports university’s mission and strategic goals by providing needed academic and research space.

Expands USF’s academic footprint north of Fletcher Avenue.

Will be developed and funded by the university, and USF will retain the master ground lease.

The Fletcher District will be located within walking distance of USF’s new on-campus stadium, providing opportunities for students, alumni, fans and visitors to come together before and after football games and other major events.

The project is pending approval by the Florida Board of Governors, which USF intends to seek in November. Following approval, construction of the first phase is expected to begin in fall 2026 and open by fall 2028.

The Fletcher District project does not include development of the USF Forest Preserve. Additional information about the project can be found at www.usf.edu/facilities/notices/fletcher/index.aspx.