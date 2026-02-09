When Travis Larson launched America’s Swimming Pool Company (ASP) South Shore in October 2023, he set out to raise the standards of an industry he believed had grown too comfortable with mediocrity. Two years later, the business expanded with the opening of ASP of South Tampa in August 2025, allowing the company to serve a wider portion of the Tampa Bay region while maintaining the same structured, professional approach that has defined its growth.

“I started this company because the pool industry has too many fractured solutions, which forces homeowners to accept far too much ‘good enough,’” said Larson, owner of ASP South Shore and ASP South Tampa.

He said his goal from the beginning was to create a service homeowners could trust at the same level as other licensed trades.

“They should have one trusted partner who can handle weekly maintenance, licensed repairs and renovations, and be the first call when it’s time to build a new pool,” he said.

Larson said accountability is at the heart of his business philosophy.

“At the core, I believe pool ownership should be worry-free, transparent and done right — even when no one is watching,” he said. That belief, he added, drives everything from technician training to water chemistry logs, service photos and proper permitting.

When asked what sets ASP apart, Larson pointed to the team.

“What truly sets us apart is our people and the experience we deliver to our customers,” he said. “Our technicians know exactly what ‘right’ looks like, how to document their work and how to communicate clearly and professionally with customers.”

As customer trust grew, so did demand for more services.

“We now install traditional gunite pools, fiberglass pools, and modern precast plunge pools,” Larson said.

The company also handles renovations and full backyard transformations.

Larson said his favorite part of the job is simple: “My favorite part is solving problems and seeing the relief when a homeowner realizes they’re in good hands.”

ASP is currently offering the first month of weekly pool maintenance free for customers who mention the Osprey Observer, along with $200 off a new pool heater installation.

Larson said he is proud to be both locally owned and veteran‑owned.

“We’re not just maintaining pools — we’re helping homeowners fall back in love with their backyards,” he said.

More information is available at www.aspsouthshorefl.com or by calling 813‑322‑5270.