The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, January 29, to celebrate the grand opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new Riverview location, marking an exciting addition to the local business community. The event took place at 11 a.m. at 10787 Big Bend Rd., welcoming chamber members, community leaders and residents to officially welcome the popular restaurant to Riverview.

Founded in Los Angeles, California, Dave’s Hot Chicken has rapidly grown into a fan favorite, celebrated for its crave-worthy Nashville-style hot chicken, bold flavors and customizable heat levels ranging from ‘No Spice’ to the legendary ‘Reaper.’ With its fun, high-energy atmosphere and menu featuring tenders, sliders, sides and shakes, Dave’s Hot Chicken brings a fresh and fiery dining experience to the Riverview area.

The ceremony began with remarks from Amber Aaron, chamber president, who welcomed attendees and spoke to the importance of supporting new businesses in the community. The event continued with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, officially marking Dave’s Hot Chicken’s opening. A special highlight followed as Allie Savvides, chamber ambassador, read a proclamation declaring January 29 as “Dave’s Hot Chicken Day,” recognizing the restaurant’s arrival and impact on the local dining scene.

Ian Lieberman, co-owner of Dave’s Hot Chicken, addressed the crowd and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and strong community support shown during the celebration. The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Dave’s Hot Chicken to its growing business family and encourages the community to visit the new location and support this dynamic new member.

About the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting business growth, community engagement and economic development throughout the Brandon and Riverview areas by connecting businesses, leaders and residents.

For more information about the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, visit www.brandonchamber.com.