By Olivia Clark

Taco Dirty is bringing a fresh take on fast-casual Mexican dining to Riverview with a menu built around quality ingredients, bold flavors and complete customization. Located at 10460 Stelling Dr., the restaurant gives guests the freedom to create tacos, bowls, burritos and nachos tailored to their tastes.

The Taco Dirty concept focuses on fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and a build-your-own format that appeals to a wide range of dietary preferences. Guests can choose from multiple bowl bases, add fresh vegetables, select from flavorful proteins and finish their meal with a variety of house-made sauces. The menu includes gluten-friendly, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian options, while also offering antibiotic-free chicken and steak.

Popular menu items include signature bowls, such as the pineapple chicken, featuring brown rice, black beans, grilled ancho chicken, pineapple salsa and guac sauce, and the Ybor bowl, made with avocado citrus rice, black beans, lime and sour orange chicken, lime-jalapeño corn salad and buffalo avocado sauce. Taco Dirty also offers desserts, including its well-known chocolate chip churro cookies, which are vegan and gluten-free.

Taco Dirty is owned by Tampa-based Ciccio Restaurant Group, a hospitality company known for developing neighborhood-focused restaurants. The group’s philosophy emphasizes partnership, team collaboration and community connection, allowing each restaurant to maintain its own identity while delivering consistent quality. That approach is reflected at Taco Dirty, where attention to fresh ingredients, efficient service and a welcoming atmosphere remains a priority.

In addition to its food offerings, Taco Dirty features happy hour daily from 2-6 p.m., making it a convenient option for both lunch and dinner. The Riverview restaurant represents an expansion of the Taco Dirty brand, which also operates a Tampa location at 2221 W. Platt St.

With its customizable menu, fresh ingredients and community-driven approach, Taco Dirty continues to establish itself as a go-to destination for fast-casual Mexican dining in the Tampa Bay area. More information is available at www.tacodirty.com.