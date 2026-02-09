Planning is underway for Flight to Honor Polk Mission 11, and organizers are encouraging veterans and community members to apply now for the upcoming one-day trip to Washington, D.C., scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

The Honor Flight-style mission will depart from and return to Lakeland Linder International Airport, offering participating veterans a meaningful opportunity to visit the national memorials built in recognition of their service. A mandatory orientation for selected participants will be held on Sunday, May 3.

Established in 2015, Flight to Honor Polk is based in Polk County but welcomes eligible veterans from any community to apply. All veterans who have not previously participated in an Honor Flight or Flight to Honor mission are eligible. Priority is given to veterans with severe medical conditions, followed by those who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, though veterans from all eras are encouraged to apply.

Veterans selected for Mission 11 will fly free of charge, thanks to community donations and volunteer support. Each veteran is paired with a trained guardian, who provides physical assistance and ensures a safe and memorable experience throughout the day, from airport travel to visits at the memorials.

Guardians wishing to accompany a veteran are also invited to apply. Guardians must be between 18-70 years of age and may not be a spouse or significant other of the veteran. Those selected are asked to make a $500 donation to help offset the cost of airfare and related expenses. Guardians play a vital role in the success of each mission, assisting veterans during travel and throughout the day in Washington.

Applications for both veterans and guardians are accepted on a rolling basis and can be downloaded at https://polkveteranscouncil.com/. Completed applications should be mailed to Flight to Honor, P.O. Box 3911, Lakeland, FL 33802.

Fundraising is currently underway to support Mission 11, and organizers stress that community involvement is essential. Tax-deductible contributions can be made through the GiveWell Community Foundation to support Flight to Honor Polk.

Flight to Honor Polk’s mission is to promote national security and a strong national defense by honoring veterans, fostering community connections and building goodwill. Visit https://polkveteranscouncil.com/ or email directly to flighttohonorpolk@gmail.com.