Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay (JA Tampa Bay) recently announced that JA BizTown in Tampa Bay and Polk County is now Muma BizTown, recognizing the long-standing and transformative support of Pam and Les Muma. The Mumas’ multidecade involvement, including a $5 million planned gift and $2-3 million in operational support, has enriched the BizTown experience for 300,000-plus students across the region.

“This naming represents more than recognition — it reflects decades of shared commitment to education, opportunity and the future of our community,” said Richard George, president of Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay. “The Mumas’ support has helped ensure BizTown remains a place where students don’t just learn about the world of work but experience it in meaningful, lasting ways.”

In addition to honoring the Mumas’ legacy, the renaming underscores JA Tampa Bay’s broader growth strategy. The chapter is expanding to 28 3DE Schools and establishing new experiential learning centers across the region, prompting a modernization of brand architecture and donor recognition that reflects both JA’s mission and today’s philanthropic landscape.

“We truly believe in Junior Achievement’s mission and the power of experiential learning to change lives,” said Pam Muma. “After so many years, we’ve seen firsthand how BizTown, along with their other impactful education programs, sparks confidence and possibility. We look forward to what’s ahead for students.”

Strengthening Local Relevance and Community Ties

Aligning the Muma name with BizTown strengthens local community relevance and links the program to institutions known for leadership in education and innovation, including the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business and Tampa General’s Muma Children’s Hospital.

From classrooms to boardrooms and from hospitals to innovation hubs, the Muma name has become synonymous with excellence and impact throughout the Tampa Bay region. By aligning BizTown with this legacy, Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay is elevating philanthropic visibility for a donor whose decades of support have directly contributed to the program’s success. This renaming also reinforces the importance of long-term partnerships in advancing JA’s mission.

20th Anniversary Celebration

The renaming coincides with BizTown’s 20th anniversary. JA Tampa Bay will celebrate this milestone at its Spirit of Achievement event on Thursday, March 5, honoring outstanding partners, educators and volunteers who help make Muma BizTown a cornerstone of experiential learning for students throughout Tampa Bay and Polk County.

For more information on the organization, visit www.jatampabay.org.