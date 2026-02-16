On January 28, community leaders and business owners from Hillsborough County invaded the state’s capital. Hillsborough Day at the Capitol is a day when people from Hillsborough County set sail for Tallahassee to share the heritage of the county and connect with lawmakers.

This year, for the first time, Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) kicked off the event with pomp and circumstance. Bloomingdale Senior High School’s drumline played and represented the music programs of Hillsborough County schools.

School board member Patti Rendon said Hillsborough Day at the Capitol was exciting.

“It was an incredible day for our community. I was excited watching Bloomingdale High School band perform. They put on an impressive performance,” Rendon said.

Rendon was thankful that Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and State Representative Danny Alveraz took time to visit with Bloomingdale’s students after their performance. They were there to collaborate on issues that matter to Hillsborough County. Spending time with the students was part of that.

Jordan Fraze, Bloomingdale’s band director, said it was an honor for Bloomingdale to be selected to represent Hillsborough County’s music education programs.

“The students walked away from this event with a feeling of pride knowing that they represented their school and county well through their performance,” Fraze said.

Jon Sever, supervisor of secondary music education for HCPS, said Bloomingdale students left a powerful impression on everyone.

“The Bloomingdale High School Drumline delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing not only their remarkable musicianship but also the pride, discipline and excellence of Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County schools,” Sever said.

The students shined on Capitol Day, and HCPS made their trip impactful.

The day before the event, Bloomingdale’s students were able to visit Florida State University (FSU). They observed a rehearsal for the FSU Symphonic Band, took a tour of campus and attended a masterclass given by the marching chief’s Big 8 Drumline. They learned practice techniques at FSU to further their musicianship.