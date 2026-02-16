LeAnne Crabtree of Seffner is an author, a motivational speaker and the owner of LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookie. Her cookies have been warming the hearts and igniting the taste buds of her customers for more than 36 years.

Crabtree is known for having a servant’s heart and giving back to her community whenever she gets the chance. Her two books, God Has a Sweet Tooth and The Encourager, have inspired many people in our community.

“I love being a part of this community and giving back to it when I can,” Crabtree said.

In addition to being a baker, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author, Crabtree can now add ‘performer’ to her resume.

“Ever since I was little, I loved playing the flute,” Crabtree said. “I always wanted to have my own gold flute made by the Wm. S. Haynes Company. My father’s friend had one of their flutes, and he let me play it. It was an absolutely amazing experience that I have carried with me my entire life.”

The Wm. S. Haynes Company is one of the oldest flute-making companies in the world. The company started in 1888 making wood flutes. By the 1920s, it started making silver flutes. In 1935, the Wm. S. Haynes Company made the first American platinum flute for the leading flutist of the time, Georges Barrère.

The Haynes Company has such a long and rich history that it is no wonder some of the most eminent flutists in the world are so attached to their Haynes instruments. Principal flutists of the world’s greatest orchestras, international soloists and recording artists, college professors at the most elite musical and academic institutions — professionals at the very highest levels of artistry and achievement every day trust their Haynes flutes to inspire, challenge and enrich their musical lives.

“The company makes a solid gold flute what I absolutely fell in love with when I saw it,” Crabtree said. “I knew owning a gold flute was something I would never have, or so I thought.”

One day, while her husband was at work, God spoke to him and told him his wife deserved to have her dream come true of owning the gold flute, Crabtree said.

“When he came home from work, he told me what God had told him and he said to me, ‘We are going to get you your gold flute,’ and I was in total shock,” Crabtree said. “It took a few months, but when it arrived, I was so thankful.”

Crabtree did a live unboxing of her flute on her Facebook page and even played it for her followers.

Now, her gold flute goes everywhere with her. During her motivational speaking sessions, she plays her flute for her audience.

“I love how my flute has helped me to inspire so many people,” Crabtree said. “It’s truly a gift from God.”

If you would like to learn more about Crabtree or buy one of her books, you can visit her website at https://leannecrabtree.com/.