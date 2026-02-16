Along Bell Shoals Road, a new senior living community is under construction, emphasizing art-focused design and a hospitality-driven lifestyle.

Officially named The Gallery Tampa, the community is located on a 17-acre property at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Formerly, the site was occupied by St. Stephen Catholic Church, before the congregation relocated to its Boyette Road campus. Developed by Experience Senior Living, the community will introduce 202 homes across multiple levels of care.

Preserving existing oak trees was central to the site’s original design. Buildings were positioned to avoid mature oaks, with winding walking paths following the natural lines of the remaining canopy to preserve privacy, maintain a connection to nature and retain elements of the site’s long-standing character.

Construction is underway, with the community projected to welcome its first residents in the final quarter of 2026.

Company leaders said the Tampa-area project was intentionally designed to combine hospitality, wellness and connection within an arts-inspired environment.

“This marketplace has been so supportive. I have never worked somewhere before where people have been so helpful. It’s wonderful to be in such a collaborative environment,” said Launa Moore, executive director, during a recent on-site event.

The Gallery Tampa will encompass more than 240,000 square feet and include 202 residences, consisting of 115 independent living homes — including six villas and 24 flats — along with 45 assisted living and 42 memory support residences, all within a single integrated campus. Moore said the Bell Shoals Road site was selected in part for its natural setting.

“We chose this specific site and wanted to make sure that we could preserve as many trees as possible,” she said.

Experience Senior Living operates several Gallery-branded communities elsewhere in Florida, including locations in Naples, Cape Coral, North Port and Port Orange, with an additional Reserve-branded Sarasota community currently under construction.

Beyond scale, project leaders said the campus is designed to support residents as their needs change over time without forcing them to leave a community they’ve already built. Early interest has included a husband and wife who have committed to living on the same campus, with one planning to lease an independent living villa while the other resides in assisted living, allowing them to spend as much time together as possible.

One of the defining features of The Gallery concept is its approach to food and hospitality. Adam Galloway, culinary specialist for Experience Senior Living, said the company has intentionally moved away from traditional senior living dining models.

“We don’t have dining rooms or dining venues,” Galloway said. “We have restaurants.”

The Tampa campus is planned to include five on-site restaurant venues, including full-service dining, bars, and a raw bar, along with neighborhood-specific restaurants serving memory care residents.

In addition to its hospitality-focused dining program, the campus is planned to include a range of on-site amenities designed to support wellness, creativity and daily convenience. Planned features include an on-site chef, cocktail bar, a resort-style pool, a pickleball court, outdoor entertainment areas with grills and an outdoor kitchen, a smart fitness center, a full-service salon, an art studio and pet-friendly accommodations. Residents will also have access to personalized transportation, a medical alert system and 24-hour, on-site clinical staff.

“Everyone that lives in assisted living has that purpose and an amazing career background. Finding that passion they still have, whether it’s food, activities, or wine, really matters,” Galloway said. Nick McLaughlin, director of sales, said the community’s focus goes beyond amenities or floor plans and centers on how residents are treated day to day. “We want to be known for really great connections and really great quality and service,” McLaughlin said.

He emphasized that many people entering assisted living bring decades of professional experience, personal passions and strong identities with them, and he said the service model is designed to recognize those qualities through consistency, attentiveness and personal connection, from staff knowing residents by name to supporting continued engagement in meaningful interests.

“What brings us all so close together is we share that same common bond to serve seniors and be the most amazing footprint in their life when sometimes it can be the last chapter of their life,” said Louise Odom, senior vice president of sales, during the same event.

The leasing center is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with weekend appointments available, as the community moves toward an opening in the final quarter of 2026. Additional information is available at 813-642-4430.