The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) rolled out the red carpet for its Annual Dinner and Business of the Year Awards, celebrating standout businesses, professionals and community leaders while reinforcing its mission of service through charitable giving.

Held on January 22 at The Regent, the chamber’s signature event embraced the theme ‘Hollywood Nights: Celebrating Our Chamber’s Stars,’ transforming the evening into a glamorous awards-style celebration. Chamber members, elected officials and community partners gathered for a night of recognition, networking and philanthropy, many arriving dressed in awards-night glam or as favorite movie characters.

Throughout the evening, the chamber honored excellence across a wide range of categories. Tiffany Achille of Citizens Bank & Trust in Valrico was named Business Leader of the Year, while 55 Rides earned Emerging Business of the Year. Other honorees included Burn Boot Camp as Franchise Business of the Year, Edge Pools as Large Business of the Year, iSmash as Medium Business of the Year and Faith Based Fitness Bus as Minority-owned Business of the Year.

Amani Med Spa received dual recognition as both Small Business of the Year and Woman-owned Business of the Year, with Dr. Gina Brar recognized for her leadership. Additional awards went to Bikes For Christ as Non-profit of the Year; Katlyn Agosta of Papaya Primary Care as Solo Entrepreneur of the Year; Next Level Lending as Startup Business of the Year; Dream Vacations, owned by Jenifer Breaux, as Veteran-owned Business of the Year; and Laurie Partanio of Professional Pets Florida as Young Professional of the Year.

Community service was also highlighted, with Angie Kagey of the Impact Program receiving the Community Impact of the Year award. Kevin Kemp of Kemp Designs earned the Member Spotlight Award, voted on by the chamber’s executive board, while Rebecca Kerzan of Brandon Massage Oasis was named Ambassador of the Year.

In addition to celebrating business achievements, the chamber spotlighted its charitable efforts. During the program, VFCC announced that its 2025 Charity of Choice, Hope for Her, received a $16,000 donation raised throughout 2024. The funds will support women and children facing crisis situations in the local community.

Looking ahead, the chamber also announced its charities of choice for 2026. Seeds of Hope Inc. was selected for its mission of nourishing those in need through student-led initiatives, while We Are The Essentials was chosen for its work done by former law enforcement and military members who assist in locating missing persons.

Chamber leaders emphasized that the annual dinner is not only a celebration of success but also an opportunity to give back and strengthen the community. Citizens Bank & Trust served as the main event sponsor, helping make the evening possible.

With record attendance and strong community support, the Valrico FishHawk Chamber’s annual dinner once again showcased the businesses and individuals who continue to make the region thrive — on and off the red carpet.

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce supports local business owners and nonprofit organizations through positive networking, business education and community involvement.

Members are involved in building relationships and friendships that make a difference. The chamber has approximately 300 members representing businesses of all sizes. It focuses on building a “know, like and trust” approach so we’re comfortable using and referring others to our fellow chamber members.

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce works year-round to raise funds for a Charity of Choice (selected by the board president), collect donations for its high school senior scholarship program for students entering a trade school, and give back to our schools with a great teacher luncheon and donated school supplies.

Visit a weekly or monthly networking meeting or event to grow business through the VFCC. Visit www.valricofishhawk.org.